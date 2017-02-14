The fact that Bollywood has a thing for love triangles can not be denied. Time and again, complicated love stories have been brought to screen, but only a handful of them have been successful enough to strive in the industry for 20 years. One such film, which etched its mark in 1997 and still continues to rule hearts is, Dil Toh Pagal Hai.

The film created a wave with its perfect amalgamation of cast, story, music, choreography and direction and more so, for its underlying theme that 'Someone somewhere is made for you'. It gave a mushy watch to the romantic couples, hope to the single ones and a relatable plot to the complicated ones.

Not just viewers' favourite, the film also turned out to be a milestone in the life of the cast. Shah Rukh Khan and Madhuri bagged the Best Actor and Actress Filmfare award, while Karisma won a National Award and a Filmfare Award for Best Supporting Actress.

Madhuri Dixit decided to surprise fans with a throwback picture from the golden days and she couldn't have chosen a better time than this. "Good old days...Team DTPH!," she wrote in a Twitter post. Looks like it's a perfect Valentine's Day treat for the die-hard romantics.