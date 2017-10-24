Hooligans.. with my veeres.. it’s a blast working with your closest friends. @reallyswara @shikhatalsania #kareenakapoorkhan A post shared by sonamkapoor (@sonamkapoor) on Oct 20, 2017 at 12:58pm PDT

Diwali feels... 🌟🌟🌟 spot the producer. 😀 A post shared by Rhea Kapoor (@rheakapoor) on Oct 20, 2017 at 3:54am PDT

💥💥💥 A post shared by Rhea Kapoor (@rheakapoor) on Oct 20, 2017 at 1:37am PDT

With The best party planner and hostess in town.. @rheakapoor ! Happy happy Diwali guys! Love you! A post shared by sonamkapoor (@sonamkapoor) on Oct 20, 2017 at 12:55pm PDT

Whether it's a casual brunch or a starry Diwali party- selfies, photographs and live stories- are a few trends most millennials swear by. And most, if not all of them, have had moments in the past wherein they've accidentally posed thinking it's a photograph but it ended up being a video recording instead. And when the same happened with the Veere Di Wedding team, their reaction turned out to be 'oh-so-relatable'.Kareena Kapoor Khan, Sonam Kapoor, Swara Bhaskar and Shikha Talsania, who are currently shooting for Veere Di Wedding, got together at Anil Kapoor's star-studded and Diwali bash. And one of the videos, which has been shared by Sonam on her Instagram account, is a gem of its kind. Why? Because while Swara is recording the video, both Sonam and Kareena are busy posing for a selfie. And soon after they realise that it's a video and not a still photo, Sonam says, "K*** record kar rahi hai k*****" and bursts into laughter while Kareena continues to channel her inner Poo.The four, then, dance their hearts out to the popular track 'Chitiya kalaaiya ve'.Not just this video, but all their Instagram accounts are full of happy and vibrant moments from the big bash. While some see them sporting their glamorous best, others shed light on their fun sides.Sonam's producer-stylist sister Rhea, who is also co-producing the film, has been regular in sharing the behind-the-scenes snippets on social media.