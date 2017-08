Thomas Rhett, Wife Welcome Second Child

Singer Thomas Rhett and wife Lauren Gregory welcomed their second child, a baby girl.Gregory gave birth to the baby, whom she and Rhett named Ada James Akins, on August 12, reported Us weekly.The couple also shared the happy news on Instagram.Credit: @ ThomasRhettAkins "Our baby girl is here. Sweet Ada James Akins came into the world after almost 36 hours of labour (only Jesus got me through that- and she is sooo worth it)."She weighs 7 pounds 3 ounces and is so stinking cute I just can't take it! We are all doing well now, just resting. Thank y'all for your prayers-she is a miracle and God is so good," Lauren captioned a sweet photo that showed the couple with their newborn.While, Rhett shared the same photo, writing, "...It was truly the most amazing thing I have ever experienced. I can't believe that we have two daughters!!!"