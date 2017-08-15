GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
Thomas Rhett, Wife Welcome Second Child

Lauren Gregory gave birth to the baby, whom she and Thomas Rhett named Ada James Akins.

PTI

Updated:August 15, 2017, 1:08 PM IST
Los Angeles: Singer Thomas Rhett and wife Lauren Gregory welcomed their second child, a baby girl.

Gregory gave birth to the baby, whom she and Rhett named Ada James Akins, on August 12, reported Us weekly.

The couple also shared the happy news on Instagram.

"Our baby girl is here. Sweet Ada James Akins came into the world after almost 36 hours of labour (only Jesus got me through that- and she is sooo worth it).

"She weighs 7 pounds 3 ounces and is so stinking cute I just can't take it! We are all doing well now, just resting. Thank y'all for your prayers-she is a miracle and God is so good," Lauren captioned a sweet photo that showed the couple with their newborn.

While, Rhett shared the same photo, writing, "...It was truly the most amazing thing I have ever experienced. I can't believe that we have two daughters!!!"
