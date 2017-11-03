Thor: Ragnarok Movie Review: This Enjoyable Mess Is Like a Joke Delivery System

Gear up Marvel fans, it's time for next Thor movie, indicating that the next (highly anticipated) Avengers film just around the corner! Like its predecessor, Thor: Ragnarok, appears just like a filler in the vast Marvel Universe. However, unlike them, it's much more entertaining and engaging. Full of jokes and punches, the film ventures into the lighter side of the verse, a space that's getting crowded post-Deadpool in 2016.Loosely borrowing from the Norse doomsday myth, Thor: Ragnarok finds the god of thunder banished to a distant planet and forced to fight gladiator battles against his “friend from work,” the Hulk, essentially giving fans a “Planet Hulk” movie despite Marvel repeatedly denying that fans would see the popular storyline in a film. At the same time, the thunder god must try to return to his homeworld of Asgard to prevent the goddess of death, Hela, from destroying his home and killing everyone in it.If fans may remember, the storyline of Thor always felt outworldly and even Academy Award winner Natalie Portman couldn't bring the life into the films (an underused Jane Foster is a classic example of how not to present a woman in a superhero film). Changing that, Thor Ragnarok does a better job at that and though the male-female ratio is debatable, it is still a progress. The chopped haired Thor appeals to the eyes and the easy, conversation humour just makes this inter terrestrial, biblical bearable. The film is loaded with jokes, digs at each other and even previous Marvel outings. It's fun to see the light-weightiness of Avengers Universe post Guardians of The Galaxy Vol 1, which hopefully will get balanced by a dark, more serious Black Panther in February 2018.What works most for the film is the fact that Thor’s not so solo this time around, with cameos/co-starring opportunities for the Hulk, Doctor Strange and a few leftover bits of Tony Stark’s wardrobe. And while it’s not saying much, Thor: Ragnarok is easily the best of the three Thor movies, because it's relatable, neatly presented and full of fun.Tom Hiddleston as Loki is just a cherry on the cake. It's been a while since we saw the God of Mischief at his best, but this time around the man lives up to his title. Tout, clever, yet reeking of hilarious expressions and opportunities, but the nit-picks between the two brothers will tickle your funny bone. Hulk is another big baby you'd just want to cuddle (good luck with not getting smashed). Jeff Goldblum as Gamemaster is convincingly authoritative in the most humourous way possible.Cate Blanchett could've been given more screen space to establish her title of Goddess of Death, but considering the Marvel on in a fun mood, while making this one, it's only fair that the doom appears as less as possible.At the risk of mixing the DC and Marvel universes, Asgard is one of those places that, like Superman’s home planet of Krypton, exists to be destroyed, and director Waititi’s challenge with Ragnarok is how to fulfill a prophecy and still make it feel like a happy ending. It does it in a way, only to be followed by a concerning frown in the post-credit scene.Third time is a charm, and Thor: Ragnarok is proof. While, still a filler and the weakest solo Avenger movie of all, this installment is much better, crispier and lighter. Once in the theatre, you are going to enjoy this mess with all your heart. Just don't expect a breathtaking discovery in terms of the almost looming Avengers: Infinity War, there's still Black Panther for it.