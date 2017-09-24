Thugs Of Hindostan Cast Asked To Wear Masks To Avoid Common Cold

: Megastar Amitabh Bachchan, who is currently shooting for Thugs of Hindostan alongside superstar Aamir Khan here, says the cast and crew of the upcoming film have been advised to wear masks on the set after a few of them took leave due to common cold."At work on the sets its like a zombied region as masked men and women move about dextrously getting work done, one way or the other... Masked? Yes, masked...for we have or rather one of the AD's (additional directors) that are in charge of medical and environ and weather conditions, have been investigating the rapid rise, from the absence register of those that work on production," Amitabh wrote on his blog on Friday night."And their research and analysis has found the reason to be, an influx , an invasion, a tidal wave of immense destructive power, a storm more powerful than those that are repeatedly hitting the South West coasts of the US… The common cold," he added.Amitabh later said that he is shooting "day and night" for Thugs of Hindostan."Time for the bed and perhaps a few more pictures from TOH where I shoot day and night… So here are the pictures from the very important YRF production: Thugs of Hindostan Naah… that cannot be done just yet. Sorry about that," he wrote.Directed by Vijay Krishna Acharya, the film also features Katrina Kaif, Fatima Sana Shaikh and Jackie Shroff.