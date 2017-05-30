Thugs of Hindostan Cast To Kick-start Shoot in Malta

Mumbai: Shooting for Amitabh Bachchan-Aamir Khan starrer "Thugs of Hindostan is set to begin in Malta from June 5.

The star cast, also including Katrina Kaif and Fatima Sana Sheikh, will shoot the first schedule in the relatively

unexplored ocean side scenery.

The team of the Yash Raj Films project will be filming in the two specially constructed, massive ships, currently docked by the Maltese seaside.

"The set of the film is in a high-security water zone, with restricted access. Both these ships have been built in the early eighteenth-century style, when vessels would carry cannons and other weapons.

"An international crew has been hard at work creating these elaborate ships in Malta. Most of the portions filmed on board these ships involve high-octane action," director Vijay Krishna Acharya said in a statement.