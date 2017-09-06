Thugs Of Hindostan Is Not A Glossy Film: Zeeshan Ayyub

Mumbai: He will be seen in the forthcoming Amitabh Bachchan-Aamir Khan starer Thugs of Hindostan and actor Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub says though the film is commercial, it is not "glossy". The period action-adventure film is directed by Vijay Krishna Acharya and also features Katrina Kaif and Fatima Sana Shaikh."Thugs of Hindostan is a classic story well said. It is a grand period film. I have tried something completely different in it. I am having absolute fun shooting it. Thugs of Hindostan is not a conventional glossy film, though it is very commercial," says Zeeshan."It has a story to tell, it has complexes and plot points like a good classic and still they are trying new things which makes the project interesting," he adds. With Raees, Tubelight and now Thugs..., the actor has worked with all the three Khans -- Shah Rukh, Salman and Aamir -- respectively and says they all have distinct style."Aamir tends to analyse a scene completely in depth. He is a perfectionist in that sense. He will be on it till it isn't right."On the other hand, there is Salman Khan, who is opposite. He doesn't read a scene more than twice. He will say the lines once and then make them his own. He will go for the shoot and he keeps it very raw. So there are chances it might not work or magic might happen too. He is that good." On Shah Rukh, Zeeshan says, he is a "typical theatre actor doing films.""He will rehearse a scene may be 10 times, will ask you what you're doing, bring in changes accordingly. Then suddenly when you are doing it, he will be the first person to change it and you are allowed to change too." Currently, he is awaiting the release of his latest film "Sameer", a political drama in which a man gets wrongly framed in a bomb blast case.Zeeshan says no one in the industry wanted to talk about the political scenario of the country. So, when director Dakxin Chhara narrated him the film he immediately agreed to be a part of it."I was quite upset and disturbed by the political scenario in our country, two-and-a-half years back. I was thinking someone should talk about it but no one in the film industry wants to get involved in this, specially because during that time fringe elements were targeting individuals," he says."I thought if someone has to do, I should do it. Around the same time he (Dakxin) came to me and narrated the story. It just clicked and within two minutes I said yes," the actor adds. The film is scheduled to release on September 8.