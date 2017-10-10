Tiger Shroff Explains Why Running Correctly Is Important

Actor Tiger Shroff, who is known for his fit body, says that running correctly is very important but one should keep in mind the right form."Running correctly is very important in one's life. Why I mean correctly is because running can also be hazardous to a person who doesn't run with correct form and who runs on a hard surface. That's where a good shoe come into place", the actor told IANS.He also says that comfort is very important when it comes to running, especially for long distance runners and running for a long period of time."Even if you're sprinter, suddenly with that explosive moment, if you want to tweak your foot incorrectly it might not be greatest thing," added the actor who was present at the launch of American Sports lifestyle brand - Skechers Performance' latest version of their popular GoRun range called the GoRun 5.To highlight the benefits of the product, Tiger took up Skechers Performance GoRun 5 Challenge and tried to run at the speed of 16 kmph on a treadmill wearing the shoes.