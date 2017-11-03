Tiger Shroff's First Look from Baaghi 2 is Intense and Stout-hearted

After receiving praise for his performance in the 2016 movie Baaghi, Tiger Shroff is once again back with the sequel to the hit action film.The actor, who has been shooting rigorously for Baaghi 2 since September, was recently spotted sporting the film's look.The actor was photographed while he was walking to set for shooting an action sequence from his vanity. He looked extremely intense and gritty in short hair and stubble. With blood stains on his T-shirt, the sequence seems to be high on action.Baaghi 2 will feature Disha Patani alongside Tiger Shroff after being paired up for a music video.The pairing has already created immense buzz among the audience, who are waiting to see the duo share the screen space once again.Baaghi 2 kicked off their first schedule in Pune on September 18 and after wrapping up the shoot in the city, the film's team moved on to Mumbai and continued shooting. Actors like Manoj Bajpayee and Prateik Babbar play a significant role in the sequel.It is slated for release on April 27 2018.