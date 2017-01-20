Tiger Shroff to be Trained by Shaolin Soccer's Action-Director for Baaghi 2

Mumbai: Actor Tiger Shroff will soon begin his training for the upcoming film Baaghi 2 under action director Tony Ching, known for movies like Shaolin Soccer, The Killer and Hero, in China.

Sajid Nadiadwala's upcoming production Baaghi 2 will present Tiger as a soldier. And for his role, he will take help from the Hong Kong action choreographer.

To discuss more about the film, Tiger, Nadiadwala and director Ahmed Khan met Ching here on Tuesday, read a statement.

Ching will sketch the action sequences for Baaghi 2, a sequel to the 2016 hit film Baaghi.

Nadiadwala said: "Tiger is an extremely dedicated and a disciplined boy. He wakes up early everyday and follows his fitness regime rigorously. For someone with such devotion and honesty to his craft, he deserves the best of best. Looking forward to this deadly combination."