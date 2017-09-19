Tiger Shroff To Shave His Head For Baaghi 2

: Actor Tiger Shroff will be seen turning nearly bald in the upcoming film Baaghi 2.In the film, Tiger will don two looks, read a statement.The film's first poster, released in May, unveiled his first look. Holding a rifle and flaunting his toned physique, the actor seemed to be in a war mode in the first poster.The second one is yet to be unveiled.Produced by Sajid Nadiadwala under the banner Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment and presented by Fox Star Studios, Baaghi 2 is directed by Ahmed Khan.The film is scheduled to release on April 27, 2018.