Tiger Shroff's Sweet Birthday Wishes for Father Jackie

Mumbai: Actor Tiger Shroff has wished his father, Jackie Shroff happy birthday, by saying that although he has turned a year older, he will never be age. The Baaghi actor took to Twitter to share a photograph of Jackie dressed in all-black and wished the original "hero". The Gardish actor turned 60 today.

"Happy birthday daddddyyyy @bindasbhidu long live the hero! #doesntlook60," wrote Tiger.

The father-duo recently appeared on director-host Karan Johar's latest episode of Koffee With Karan. Other Bollywood celebrities also wished Jackie as he entered the sixth decade of his life, which include filmmaker Sajid Khan, actors Anupam Kher, Rohit Roy and Vivek Oberoi.