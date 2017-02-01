Tiger Shroff's Sweet Birthday Wishes for Father Jackie
The Gardish actor turned 60 today.
Mumbai: Actor Tiger Shroff has wished his father, Jackie Shroff happy birthday, by saying that although he has turned a year older, he will never be age. The Baaghi actor took to Twitter to share a photograph of Jackie dressed in all-black and wished the original "hero". The Gardish actor turned 60 today.
"Happy birthday daddddyyyy @bindasbhidu long live the hero! #doesntlook60," wrote Tiger.
Happy birthday daddddyyyy @bindasbhidu ❤😘 long live the hero! #doesntlook60 pic.twitter.com/mFrEv5yRh6
— Tiger Shroff (@iTIGERSHROFF) February 1, 2017
The father-duo recently appeared on director-host Karan Johar's latest episode of Koffee With Karan. Other Bollywood celebrities also wished Jackie as he entered the sixth decade of his life, which include filmmaker Sajid Khan, actors Anupam Kher, Rohit Roy and Vivek Oberoi.
Recommended For You
- Budget Bonanza for Sports, Jaitley Allocates Rs 350 Crore More
- Menswear Designers Are Changing The Game, Says Kunal Rawal
- Honda Recalls 41,580 Units of City, Civic, Accord and Jazz Models in India
- Shah Rukh Visits Golden Temple With Abram, Says It Is Peaceful
- Tokyo Olympics Organisers Asks Public to Donate Old Phones For Medals