Tiger Zinda Hai: 5 Things Angad Bedi Had To Learn For Salman Khan-starrer

Angad Bedi, who was previously seen in Pink and the web series Inside Edge, is all set for the release of Tiger Zinda Hai. The actor who plays RAW agent Namit Khanna alongside Salman Khan's Tiger had to undergo a rigorous training as part of the preparation for the film.As Ali Abbas Zafar's film releases tomorrow, here's a look back at all things the actor had to learn and prepare himself for the film.– Angad had to train for many hours to learn kickboxing and boxing for the action sequences for the movie. A special trainer was arranged for the actor during the Abu Dhabi schedule of the film.– The filmmakers had decided to call for body doubles for Angad’s action sequence but our action hunk decided to do it on his own. The whole crew and cast appreciated his effort and dedication.– When Angad was signed on the film, he was asked to gain more than 9 kgs. Salman himself made sure and helped Angad with his diet and fitness training.– Angad and Katrina used to practice rifle shooting on the sets of Tiger Zinda Hai. They had to learn the same at special ranges where they would practice with Salman for the sequences in the film.– Special trainers and action directors were called to train the cast in Martial Arts.