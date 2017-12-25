Tiger Zinda Hai Becomes Salman Khan's 12th Film To Enter 100-Crore Club

#TigerZindaHai is SENSATIONAL on Day 3... East-West-North-South, the biz witnesses REMARKABLE growth... Metros and beyond metros, plexes and single screens - it’s creating HAVOC... Fri 34.10 cr, Sat 35.30 cr, Sun 45.53 cr. Total: ₹ 114.93 cr. India biz. #TZH — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) December 25, 2017

#TigerZindaHai #TZH is Salman Khan’s 12th film to cross ₹ 100 cr mark... The HIGHEST by any actor…

Highest grosser: #BajrangiBhaijaan [₹ 320.34 cr]

Two films in ₹ 300 cr Club: #BajrangiBhaijaan [₹ 320.34 cr] and #Sultan [₹ 300.45 cr]

India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) December 25, 2017

Salman Khan's latest film Tiger Zinda Hai is creating a wave at the box office. After entering the top five openers of the year 2017, the film managed to enter the 100 crore club on its third day of running in theaters.Trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to Twitter to share the film's earnings and wrote, "#TigerZindaHai is SENSATIONAL on Day 3... East-West-North-South, the biz witnesses REMARKABLE growth... Metros and beyond metros, plexes and single screens - it’s creating HAVOC... Fri 34.10 cr, Sat 35.30 cr, Sun 45.53 cr. Total: ₹ 114.93 cr. India biz. #TZH"Adarsh also shared that with Tiger Zinda Hai crossing the 100-crore mark, Salman becomes the first actor to have 12 films in the elite club. He further added that two of Salman's films- Sultan and Bajrangi Bhaijaan- have even entered the 300 crore club.He further stated that Tiger Zinda Hai has made the highest with respect to Salman's other top performing films.Directed by Ali Abbas Zafar, the film brings together Salman and Katrina after a gap of 5 years and has managed to impress the viewers despite opening to a mixed bag of reviews from the critics.