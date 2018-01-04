Tiger Zinda Hai Box Office Collection: Salman Khan-Katrina Kaif Starrer Emerges Highest Grosser Ever In Fiji

First working day after a long holiday period [Christmas and New Year], yet #TigerZindaHai remains SUPER-STRONG on its second Tue... [Week 2] Fri 11.56 cr, Sat 14.92 cr, Sun 22.23 cr, Mon 18.04 cr, Tue 7.83 cr. Total: ₹ 280.62 cr. India biz. #TZH — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) January 3, 2018

Ali Abbas Zafar's Tiger Zinda Hai is unstoppable at the box office- not just in India but overseas too. The film, co-starring Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif in key roles, released on December 22 and continues to have a strong run at the box office ever since.Trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to Twitter to share that the film has now emerged to be the highest grosser ever in Fiji. The likes of Aamir Khan's Dangal, Rohit Shetty's Golmaal Again, Salman Khan's Prem Ratan Dhan Paayo and Shah Rukh Khan's Dilwale are in the top 5 grossers in Fiji.Adarsh also shared that the film has minted over Rs. 280 crores in India so far. "First working day after a long holiday period [Christmas and New Year], yet #TigerZindaHai remains SUPER-STRONG on its second Tue... [Week 2] Fri 11.56 cr, Sat 14.92 cr, Sun 22.23 cr, Mon 18.04 cr, Tue 7.83 cr. Total: ₹ 280.62 cr. India biz. #TZH," he wrote.The film brings together Salman and Katrina after a gap of 5 years and has managed to impress the loyal fanbase despite opening to a mixed bag of reviews from critics.