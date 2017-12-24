GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
1-min read

Tiger Zinda Hai Box Office Collection: Salman Khan-starrer Continues To Pack a Punch Overseas

Salman Khan's Tiger Zinda Hai continues to rule the box office.

News18.com

Updated:December 24, 2017, 2:51 PM IST
Tiger Zinda Hai Box Office Collection: Salman Khan-starrer Continues To Pack a Punch Overseas
Image: Twitter/ Tiger Zinda Hai
Salman Khan's recently released film Tiger Zinda Hai is packing a punch at the box office- not just in India but overseas too.

The film, which made it to the top 5 openers of 2017, is all set to cross the 100-crore mark today.

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to Twitter to share the film's earnings and wrote, "#TigerZindaHai emerges BOXOFFICE CHAMPION... Shows TERRIFIC trending on Day 2… All set to cross ₹ 100 cr today [Day 3]… Fri 34.10 cr [updated], Sat 35.30 cr. Total: ₹ 69.40 cr. India biz... Biz will be HUGE today and tomorrow [Christmas]."

He also shared the film's overseas collection and said that the film has minted over 2.70 cr, 1.96 cr and 90.12 lakhs in UK, Australia, and New Zealand so far. "#TigerZindaHai is ROCKING internationally...," he wrote alongside the figures of different countries respectively.




Directed by Ali Abbas Zafar, the film brings together Salman and Katrina after a gap of 5 years and has managed to impress the viewers despite opening to a mixed bag of reviews from the critics.






