Tiger Zinda Hai Box Office Collection: Salman Khan-starrer Continues To Pack a Punch Overseas
Salman Khan's Tiger Zinda Hai continues to rule the box office.
Image: Twitter/ Tiger Zinda Hai
Salman Khan's recently released film Tiger Zinda Hai is packing a punch at the box office- not just in India but overseas too.
The film, which made it to the top 5 openers of 2017, is all set to cross the 100-crore mark today.
Trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to Twitter to share the film's earnings and wrote, "#TigerZindaHai emerges BOXOFFICE CHAMPION... Shows TERRIFIC trending on Day 2… All set to cross ₹ 100 cr today [Day 3]… Fri 34.10 cr [updated], Sat 35.30 cr. Total: ₹ 69.40 cr. India biz... Biz will be HUGE today and tomorrow [Christmas]."
He also shared the film's overseas collection and said that the film has minted over 2.70 cr, 1.96 cr and 90.12 lakhs in UK, Australia, and New Zealand so far. "#TigerZindaHai is ROCKING internationally...," he wrote alongside the figures of different countries respectively.
Directed by Ali Abbas Zafar, the film brings together Salman and Katrina after a gap of 5 years and has managed to impress the viewers despite opening to a mixed bag of reviews from the critics.
#TigerZindaHai is ROCKING internationally...— taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) December 24, 2017
UK:
Fri £ 153,167
Sat £ 162,330
Total: £ 315,497 [₹ 2.70 cr]
AUSTRALIA:
Fri A$ 204,906
Sat A$ 191,476
Total: A$ 396,382 [₹ 1.96 cr]
NEW ZEALAND:
Fri NZ$ 89,935
Sat NZ$ 88,284
Total: NZ$ 178,219 [₹ 80.12 lakhs]@Rentrak
