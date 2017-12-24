#TigerZindaHai is ROCKING internationally...



UK:

Fri £ 153,167

Sat £ 162,330

Total: £ 315,497 [₹ 2.70 cr]



AUSTRALIA:

Fri A$ 204,906

Sat A$ 191,476

Total: A$ 396,382 [₹ 1.96 cr]



NEW ZEALAND:

Fri NZ$ 89,935

Sat NZ$ 88,284

Total: NZ$ 178,219 [₹ 80.12 lakhs]@Rentrak — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) December 24, 2017

Salman Khan's recently released film Tiger Zinda Hai is packing a punch at the box office- not just in India but overseas too.The film, which made it to the top 5 openers of 2017, is all set to cross the 100-crore mark today.Trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to Twitter to share the film's earnings and wrote, "#TigerZindaHai emerges BOXOFFICE CHAMPION... Shows TERRIFIC trending on Day 2… All set to cross ₹ 100 cr today [Day 3]… Fri 34.10 cr [updated], Sat 35.30 cr. Total: ₹ 69.40 cr. India biz... Biz will be HUGE today and tomorrow [Christmas]."He also shared the film's overseas collection and said that the film has minted over 2.70 cr, 1.96 cr and 90.12 lakhs in UK, Australia, and New Zealand so far. "#TigerZindaHai is ROCKING internationally...," he wrote alongside the figures of different countries respectively.Directed by Ali Abbas Zafar, the film brings together Salman and Katrina after a gap of 5 years and has managed to impress the viewers despite opening to a mixed bag of reviews from the critics.