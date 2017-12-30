Tiger Zinda Hai Box Office Collection: Salman Khan Starrer Crosses Rs 200 Crore Mark in First Week

Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif's Tiger Zinda Hai has roared loud at the Bollywood box office, becoming the second highest grosser of Hindi cinema in 2017.The movie has collected Rs 206.04 crore in seven days since its release on December 22.The Hindi dubbed version of southern fantasy drama Baahubali 2: The Conclusion made exceptional earnings of Rs 510.99 crore, but in terms of Bollywood originals, the action entertainer "Tiger Zinda Hai" has raked in the highest numbers.Directed by Ali Abbas Zafar, "Tiger Zinda Hai" is riding on incredibly positive audience reviews, read a statement from its production banner Yash Raj Films."On Thursday, the record-breaking action entertainer notched up a humongous 15.42 crore, taking the total India collection to Rs 206.04 crore.Salman and Katrina have teamed up for the first time after five long years and their pairing has got two thumbs up from audiences and fans alike.Reliance Entertainment-backed "Golmaal Again" rounds up the top three Hindi movie grossers of 2017 with a lifetime collection of Rs 205.67 crore.