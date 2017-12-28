Tiger Zinda Hai Box Office Collection: Salman Khan-starrer Inches Closer To Rs 200 Crore Mark

#TigerZindaHai is a ONE-HORSE RACE... Continues its DREAM RUN... All set to cruise past ₹ 200 cr mark today [Thu]... Fri 34.10 cr, Sat 35.30 cr, Sun 45.53 cr, Mon 36.54 cr, Tue 21.60 cr, Wed 17.55 cr. Total: ₹ 190.62 cr. India biz. #TZH — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) December 28, 2017

Ali Abbas Zafar's Tiger Zinda Hai continues to have a dream run at the box office even after a week of its official release. The film, which released on December 22, brings together Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif after a gap of 5 years and was perhaps the most anticipated release of the year 2017.Trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to Twitter to share the film's total earning so far and the stats reveal that the film is inching closer towards the Rs. 200 crore mark."#TigerZindaHai is a ONE-HORSE RACE... Continues its DREAM RUN... All set to cruise past ₹ 200 cr mark today [Thu]... Fri 34.10 cr, Sat 35.30 cr, Sun 45.53 cr, Mon 36.54 cr, Tue 21.60 cr, Wed 17.55 cr. Total: ₹ 190.62 cr. India biz. #TZH," he wrote.With an opening day collection of Rs 34.10 crore, Tiger Zinda Hai continued to pull in the audience to theatres over the weekend and on the following days. The film has been made on a budget of Rs 150 crore, including advertising and publicity and had released in 4,600 screens in India and 1,100 screens abroad.