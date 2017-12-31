#TigerZindaHai maintains a STRONG TREND... Now chasing the score set by #BajrangiBhaijaan [₹ 320.34 cr] and #Sultan [₹ 300.45 cr]… Biz expected to jump again on Sat [today], Sun and Mon [1 Jan]… [Week 2] Fri 11.56 cr. Total: ₹ 217.60 cr. India biz. #TZH — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) December 30, 2017

Ali Abbas Zafar's Tiger Zinda Hai, which released on December 22, continues to maintain a dream run at the box office. Having entered the 200-crore club right in the first week of its official release, the film is now chasing records of Salman Khan's previous films including Bajrangi Bhaijaan and Sultan.Trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to Twitter to share the film's earnings and wrote,""#TigerZindaHai maintains a STRONG TREND... Now chasing the score set by #BajrangiBhaijaan [₹ 320.34 cr] and #Sultan [₹ 300.45 cr]… Biz expected to jump again on Sat [today], Sun and Mon [1 Jan]… [Week 2] Fri 11.56 cr. Total: ₹ 217.60 cr. India biz. #TZH."After cashing in on the Christmas weekend, the film is expected to do even better during the New Year's weekend.The film brings back together ex-flames Katrina Kaif and Salman after a gap of 5 years.