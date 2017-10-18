Bollywood superstar Salman Khan’s fans have a reason to rejoice! Well, the star today shared the first look of his character in the much-anticipated film Tiger Zinda Hai as a Diwali gift.The actor took to Twitter to share the poster. "Diwali Gift.... pasand aaya? Ab Christmas pe milna... #tigerzindahai (sic)," his tweet read.As evident from the poster, Salman sports a rather serious look. And the bruise on his forehead explains just how intense his character would be in the film.The poster’s caption - "No one hunts like a wounded tiger" – is enough to understand that the film would offer an interesting blend of fights, shootouts and battles.A sequel to the 2012 film Ek Tha Tiger, the film features Katrina Kaif reprising her role as Zoya.Bith Salman and Katrina have worked in Yuvvraj, Maine Pyaar Kyun Kiya and Partner.Directed by Ali Abbas Zafar, Tiger Zinda Hai will hit the screens on December 22.