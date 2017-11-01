GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
News18 English
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
1-min read

Tiger Zinda Hai: Katrina Kaif, Salman Khan and Ali Abbas Zafar Share a Light Moment On Set

The trio of Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif and Ali Abbas Zafar, caught candid on the film set.

News18.com

Updated:November 1, 2017, 1:00 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Tiger Zinda Hai, co-starring Katrina Kaif and Salman Khan, has already piqued up the curiosity of viewers. Given that the film is releasing around Christmas, the fans are more excited than ever to spend the holiday watching Bollywood's much-anticipated film.

Ever since Katrina has made her Instagram debut, the actress and the crew of the film, have often shared behind-the-scenes photos from the film set. And this time too, filmmaker Ali Abbas Zafar took to Instagram to share a candid moment with the two actors.

#behind#the#camera @tigerzindahai

A post shared by ali (@aliabbaszafar) on



Zafar also took to Instagram to share a close-up shot of Katrina's character Zoya.

Zoya @katrinakaif @tigerzindahai

A post shared by ali (@aliabbaszafar) on



Just a few days ago, Zafar also shared a small video of Katrina playing with a baby. He captioned the video as, "#tigerzindahai #dairies #airport @katrinakaif #baby rocky #who is cuter?"

#tigerzindahai #dairies #airport @katrinakaif #baby rocky #who is cuter?

A post shared by ali (@aliabbaszafar) on



Quite interestingly, the film has been shot across various destinations in Austria, Greece, Morocco, Abu Dhabi and India. Both Salman and Katrina will play intelligence agents Tiger and Zoya, who travel to five different countries, fighting against the odds to fulfill their life-threatening mission.

The Yash Raj Films project is slated to release on December 22.


Read full article
Next Story
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Video Wall

Ease of Doing Business: FM Arun Jaitley Vows More Reforms to Break into Top 50

Ease of Doing Business: FM Arun Jaitley Vows More Reforms to Break into Top 50

Live TV

Recommended For You

© Copyright Network18 Media and Investments Ltd 2016. All rights reserved. NETWORK 18 SITES