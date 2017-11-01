Tiger Zinda Hai: Katrina Kaif, Salman Khan and Ali Abbas Zafar Share a Light Moment On Set
The trio of Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif and Ali Abbas Zafar, caught candid on the film set.
Tiger Zinda Hai, co-starring Katrina Kaif and Salman Khan, has already piqued up the curiosity of viewers. Given that the film is releasing around Christmas, the fans are more excited than ever to spend the holiday watching Bollywood's much-anticipated film.
Ever since Katrina has made her Instagram debut, the actress and the crew of the film, have often shared behind-the-scenes photos from the film set. And this time too, filmmaker Ali Abbas Zafar took to Instagram to share a candid moment with the two actors.
Zafar also took to Instagram to share a close-up shot of Katrina's character Zoya.
Just a few days ago, Zafar also shared a small video of Katrina playing with a baby. He captioned the video as, "#tigerzindahai #dairies #airport @katrinakaif #baby rocky #who is cuter?"
Quite interestingly, the film has been shot across various destinations in Austria, Greece, Morocco, Abu Dhabi and India. Both Salman and Katrina will play intelligence agents Tiger and Zoya, who travel to five different countries, fighting against the odds to fulfill their life-threatening mission.
The Yash Raj Films project is slated to release on December 22.
