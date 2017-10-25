GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
Tiger Zinda Hai: Katrina Kaif-Salman Khan's Picture Perfect Moment In Greece

As soon as Katrina Kaif shared her selfie with Salman Khan, many fans started commenting how much they love them as a couple.

News18.com

Updated:October 25, 2017, 11:30 AM IST
Tiger Zinda Hai: Katrina Kaif-Salman Khan's Picture Perfect Moment In Greece
Image: Instagram/ Katrina Kaif
Ever since Ali Abbas Zafar announced Tiger Zinda Hai, both Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif's fans are going gaga over the film. The makers, too, are leaving no stones unturned in getting the viewers excited and elated for the film's release.

Katrina, who recently made her Instagram debut, has already earned over 5.6 million followers. The actress on Tuesday decided to surprise fans by sharing a selfie with Salman.

"#Drama .......the calm before the storm," she wrote alongside the photo.

#Drama .......the calm before the storm

A post shared by Katrina Kaif (@katrinakaif) on



As soon as she shared the photo, many fans started commenting how much they love them as a couple. Some even requested them to get back together and said that they're made for each other. Salman's sister Arpita Khan Sharma reshared the photo and wrote, "How amazing do they look together ❤️ them @beingsalmankhan @katrinakaif."

Salman, on the other hand, shared a photo of himself and captioned it as, "In Greece."

In Greece

A post shared by Salman Khan (@beingsalmankhan) on



Many other pictures of the two, who are currently in Greece shooting a song, surfaced on the internet later.

#tigerzindahai

A post shared by Raina Farzin Siddique 📚👧🇧🇩 (@author_farzinraina) on







Filmmaker Ali Abbas, who has previously helmed Salman-starrer Sultan, also dropped a new poster of the film on Twitter. He captioned the image as, "Tiger & Zoya #tigerzindahai."


