Tiger Zinda Hai Movie Review LIVE: Tailor-made For Salman Khan Fans

News18.com | December 22, 2017, 1:04 PM IST
Just two days before the film’s release, Tiger Zinda Hai landed in political trouble with Maharashtra Navnirman Chitrapat Sena warning cinema owners against booking all shows for the film and thereby denying slots to two Marathi films and other parties like the Congress and the Shiv Sena joining in the controversy. But no matter how much political trouble Salman Khan starrer finds itself in, one thing is certain that his loyal fan-base wouldn’t miss the film for the world.

Ever since the film was announced, the fans went into a tizzy for more reasons than one. Some were desperately waiting for the onscreen union of ex-flames Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif, while others had hopes pinned on Salman’s high-octane action scenes. Several behind the scene videos- whether it’s Salman battling a wolf or Katrina prepping up for action sequences- have been doing the rounds of social media and making the fans only more curious. All that comes to a conclusion as the film hits the theatres today.

Directed by Ali Abbas Zafar, the film marks the second installment of the Tiger franchise after the 2012-film Ek The Tiger. Both Salman and Katrina reprise their roles of intelligence agents- Tiger and Zoya. While Tiger is an Indian agent, Zoya happens to be a Pakistani spy and both travel to five different countries, fighting against the odds in order to save the nurses who’re taken hostage by ISIS in Iraq.

As depicted in the trailer, the film is based on a real-life incident wherein 46 nurses were held hostage by ISIS in Iraq in 2014. The film has been shot across various destinations including Austria, Greece, Morocco, Abu Dhabi and India and if the reports are to be believed, the entire cast and crew has really pushed themselves for the respective parts.

Salman’s last big-screen outing Tubelight failed to leave cash registers ringing at the box office, so much so that the actor reportedly had to compensate for the loss. But it’ll be interesting to see how much money does the Christmas-release rake in.

Will Salman Khan’s Tiger return with a roar? Will Salman-Katrina’s onscreen chemistry set the temperature soaring? Will the plot be intriguing enough to justify the genre of spy-thriller? Will action sequences be impressive enough? Will Ali Abbas Zafar’s directorial break box office records and emerge as the highest grosser of 2017? Kriti Tulsiani from News18.com is inside the theater to find out.
Dec 22, 2017 12:50 pm (IST)

Thank you for staying with us throughout the tweet review of Tiger Zinda Hai.

Dec 22, 2017 12:49 pm (IST)
Dec 22, 2017 12:49 pm (IST)
Dec 22, 2017 12:26 pm (IST)

Here's the verdict!

Dec 22, 2017 12:23 pm (IST)

Whoa! Good news for all Salman fans...

Dec 22, 2017 12:10 pm (IST)
Dec 22, 2017 12:03 pm (IST)

Salman knows the drill.

Dec 22, 2017 11:53 am (IST)
Dec 22, 2017 11:35 am (IST)
Dec 22, 2017 11:28 am (IST)

Katrina in action...

Dec 22, 2017 11:21 am (IST)

Paresh Rawal never fails to impress us with his impeccable comic timing.

Dec 22, 2017 11:11 am (IST)

Oops!

Dec 22, 2017 11:02 am (IST)

Will the second half of the film be intriguing enough to justify the genre of spy-thriller? Stay Tuned to find out.

Dec 22, 2017 10:54 am (IST)
Dec 22, 2017 10:44 am (IST)

Tiger Zinda Hai is one of the biggest Bollywood releases with 5700 screens releasing it worldwide.

Dec 22, 2017 10:40 am (IST)

All that was promised...

Dec 22, 2017 10:11 am (IST)

Mission impossible? What do you think?

Dec 22, 2017 10:01 am (IST)

The title song from Tiger Zinda Hai gives a glimpse of the action fans can anticipate from the Salman Khan starrer.

Dec 22, 2017 9:54 am (IST)
Dec 22, 2017 9:40 am (IST)

Here comes Tiger's heroic entry

Dec 22, 2017 9:33 am (IST)

Meanwhile, watch this romantic number Dil Diyan Gallan, which highlights the love story of Tiger and Zoya.

Dec 22, 2017 9:21 am (IST)

And the action begins...

Dec 22, 2017 9:20 am (IST)
Dec 22, 2017 9:13 am (IST)

And your Tiger is back with Swag!

Dec 22, 2017 9:06 am (IST)

Check this thrilling sequence from the film.

Dec 22, 2017 9:00 am (IST)

Dec 22, 2017 8:58 am (IST)

Watch the trailer here:

Dec 22, 2017 8:56 am (IST)

Dec 22, 2017 8:54 am (IST)

