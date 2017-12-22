Tiger Zinda Hai Movie Review LIVE: Tailor-made For Salman Khan Fans

Just two days before the film’s release, Tiger Zinda Hai landed in political trouble with Maharashtra Navnirman Chitrapat Sena warning cinema owners against booking all shows for the film and thereby denying slots to two Marathi films and other parties like the Congress and the Shiv Sena joining in the controversy. But no matter how much political trouble Salman Khan starrer finds itself in, one thing is certain that his loyal fan-base wouldn’t miss the film for the world.



Ever since the film was announced, the fans went into a tizzy for more reasons than one. Some were desperately waiting for the onscreen union of ex-flames Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif, while others had hopes pinned on Salman’s high-octane action scenes. Several behind the scene videos- whether it’s Salman battling a wolf or Katrina prepping up for action sequences- have been doing the rounds of social media and making the fans only more curious. All that comes to a conclusion as the film hits the theatres today.



Directed by Ali Abbas Zafar, the film marks the second installment of the Tiger franchise after the 2012-film Ek The Tiger. Both Salman and Katrina reprise their roles of intelligence agents- Tiger and Zoya. While Tiger is an Indian agent, Zoya happens to be a Pakistani spy and both travel to five different countries, fighting against the odds in order to save the nurses who’re taken hostage by ISIS in Iraq.



As depicted in the trailer, the film is based on a real-life incident wherein 46 nurses were held hostage by ISIS in Iraq in 2014. The film has been shot across various destinations including Austria, Greece, Morocco, Abu Dhabi and India and if the reports are to be believed, the entire cast and crew has really pushed themselves for the respective parts.



Salman’s last big-screen outing Tubelight failed to leave cash registers ringing at the box office, so much so that the actor reportedly had to compensate for the loss. But it’ll be interesting to see how much money does the Christmas-release rake in.



Will Salman Khan’s Tiger return with a roar? Will Salman-Katrina’s onscreen chemistry set the temperature soaring? Will the plot be intriguing enough to justify the genre of spy-thriller? Will action sequences be impressive enough? Will Ali Abbas Zafar’s directorial break box office records and emerge as the highest grosser of 2017? Kriti Tulsiani from News18.com is inside the theater to find out.



Dec 22, 2017 12:50 pm (IST) Thank you for staying with us throughout the tweet review of Tiger Zinda Hai.

Dec 22, 2017 12:49 pm (IST) #TigerZindaHai is intended to be out and out Salman Khan film and that's what it is. For fans, it'll be a Christmas delight. And for rest, you might as well watch it to follow up with a few questions on Salman's ideal "heroism" as depicted in the film and otherwise. — Kriti Tulsiani (@sleepingpsyche2) December 22, 2017

Dec 22, 2017 12:49 pm (IST) While Salman fans will enjoy the ride, non fans will have questions like why when at times when ISIS could've killed Tiger, they didn't and wasted time in asking what he was doing there instead. #TigerZindaHai — Kriti Tulsiani (@sleepingpsyche2) December 22, 2017

Dec 22, 2017 12:26 pm (IST) Here's the verdict! #TigerZindaHai is tailor-made for Salman Khan fans. No two ways about it! — Kriti Tulsiani (@sleepingpsyche2) December 22, 2017

Dec 22, 2017 12:23 pm (IST) Whoa! Good news for all Salman fans... Ali, who has previously directed Salman Khan in Sultan, knows the actor and his fan base pretty well. Serves them what they'll like. #TigerZindaHai — Kriti Tulsiani (@sleepingpsyche2) December 22, 2017

Dec 22, 2017 12:10 pm (IST) The background score keeps the thrill of the final chase alive and blends with the high-octane action sequences. #TigerZindaHai — Kriti Tulsiani (@sleepingpsyche2) December 22, 2017

Dec 22, 2017 12:03 pm (IST) Salman knows the drill. Salman Khan does what he does best and crowd erupts in cheers and whistles. #TigerZindaHai — Kriti Tulsiani (@sleepingpsyche2) December 22, 2017

Dec 22, 2017 11:53 am (IST) As a thriller set in the world of espionage, #TigerZindaHai often loses pace when preachy conversations on Indo-Pak ties or Insaaniyat take over. — Kriti Tulsiani (@sleepingpsyche2) December 22, 2017

Dec 22, 2017 11:35 am (IST) It's a tad bit difficult to take eyes off screen, not for its plot or twists, but for the visual spectacle that #TigerZindaHai is. — Kriti Tulsiani (@sleepingpsyche2) December 22, 2017

Dec 22, 2017 11:28 am (IST) Katrina in action... Katrina Kaif as Zoya might not be as impressive with her emotions but she sure is a delight when packing a punch. #TigerZindaHai — Kriti Tulsiani (@sleepingpsyche2) December 22, 2017

Dec 22, 2017 11:21 am (IST) Paresh Rawal never fails to impress us with his impeccable comic timing. Special word for Paresh Rawal. He lights up the frame and evokes genuine chuckles when you begin to find the continued heroism of Tiger tedious. #TigerZindaHai — Kriti Tulsiani (@sleepingpsyche2) December 22, 2017

Dec 22, 2017 11:11 am (IST) Oops! Also. Iranian actor Sajjad Delafrooz who plays ISC Commissioner Abu Usman is doing a fine job but his fluency in English and Hindi is a little disturbing for the character. #TigerZindaHai — Kriti Tulsiani (@sleepingpsyche2) December 22, 2017

Dec 22, 2017 11:02 am (IST) Will the second half of the film be intriguing enough to justify the genre of spy-thriller? Stay Tuned to find out. Ali Abbas Zafar has made sure to cash in on Salman's heroism with a partly engaging story line (not short of flaws though) so far. #TigerZindaHai — Kriti Tulsiani (@sleepingpsyche2) December 22, 2017

Dec 22, 2017 10:54 am (IST) It's half time and so far Tiger has battled wolves, ridden a horse, jumped terraces and has started taking on ISIS alone. Just the kind of things you expect from a Salman Khan film. #TigerZindaHai — Kriti Tulsiani (@sleepingpsyche2) December 22, 2017

Dec 22, 2017 10:44 am (IST) Tiger Zinda Hai is one of the biggest Bollywood releases with 5700 screens releasing it worldwide. #TigerZindaHai screen count...

India: 4600

Overseas: 1100

Worldwide total: 5700 screens#TigerZindaHai economics...

Cost of Production: ₹ 130 cr

Prints & Advertising: ₹ 20 cr

Total: ₹ 150 cr — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) December 21, 2017

Dec 22, 2017 10:40 am (IST) All that was promised... Over an hour into #TigerZindaHai and there've been plenty of unbelievable high-octane action sequences. Some amusing, some just too far fetched. — Kriti Tulsiani (@sleepingpsyche2) December 22, 2017

Dec 22, 2017 10:11 am (IST) Mission impossible? What do you think? "Tu tu tu, tutu tara, ja raha hai Tiger on mission dobara," says Salman Khan after devising a secret life-threatening mission. It really can't be that simple but well. #TigerZindaHai — Kriti Tulsiani (@sleepingpsyche2) December 22, 2017

Dec 22, 2017 10:01 am (IST) The title song from Tiger Zinda Hai gives a glimpse of the action fans can anticipate from the Salman Khan starrer.

Dec 22, 2017 9:54 am (IST) Salman and Katrina reprise their roles as Tiger and Zoya and #TigerZindaHai picks up where it left off. And oh, don't miss out on the adorable Junior! — Kriti Tulsiani (@sleepingpsyche2) December 22, 2017

Dec 22, 2017 9:40 am (IST) Here comes Tiger's heroic entry Shikaar toh sab karte hai, lekin Tiger se behtar shikaar koi nahi karta: So, there are enough aesthetic slo-mo shots for Salman Khan fans to enjoy his heroic entry and perhaps to erupt in more whistles. #TigerZindaHai — Kriti Tulsiani (@sleepingpsyche2) December 22, 2017

Dec 22, 2017 9:33 am (IST) Meanwhile, watch this romantic number Dil Diyan Gallan, which highlights the love story of Tiger and Zoya.

Dec 22, 2017 9:21 am (IST) And the action begins... You know it's a Salman Khan-film when whistles from the crowd erupt before the title. #TigerZindaHai — Kriti Tulsiani (@sleepingpsyche2) December 22, 2017

Dec 22, 2017 9:20 am (IST) After Ek Tha Tiger's success, Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif reunite after 5 years for #TigerZindaHai. Will Salman's Tiger return with a roar? Stay tuned to find out. @News18Movies — Kriti Tulsiani (@sleepingpsyche2) December 22, 2017

Dec 22, 2017 9:13 am (IST) And your Tiger is back with Swag!

Dec 22, 2017 9:06 am (IST) Check this thrilling sequence from the film.

Dec 22, 2017 8:58 am (IST) Watch the trailer here:

