Tiger Zinda Hai Overseas Box Office Collection: Salman Khan-starrer Takes a Humongous Start
Directed by Ali Abbas Zafar, the action thriller is a sequel to Kabir Khan's 2012 film Ek Tha Tiger and marks the return of Salman and Katrina Kaif onscreen after five years.
Image: Twitter/ Tiger Zinda Hai
Bollywood superstar Salman Khan, whose last film Tubelight failed to enthrall the audience, has bounced back stronger than before with his latest release Tiger Zinda Hai.
According to trade analyst Taran Adarsh, Salman Khan-starrer has kicked off on a humongous start overseas except for Kuwait wherein the film is banned.
"#TigerZindaHai takes a HUMONGOUS START in UAE-GCC... Thu $ 950,000+ [₹ 6.08 cr]… Since the film is banned in Kuwait, the loss is approx $ 200,000," he wrote on Twitter.
Adarsh also shared the film's opening collection in Australia and New Zealand. "#TigerZindaHai embarks on a MASSIVE START in Australia and New Zealand... AUSTRALIA: Debuts at No 7 position... Fri A$ 203,882 [₹ 1.01 cr]. NEW ZEALAND: Debuts at No 4 position... Fri NZ$ 85,797 [₹ 38.54 lakhs]," he announced.
Directed by Ali Abbas Zafar, the action thriller is a sequel to Kabir Khan's 2012 film Ek Tha Tiger and marks the return of Salman and Katrina Kaif onscreen after five years.
According to trade analyst Taran Adarsh, Salman Khan-starrer has kicked off on a humongous start overseas except for Kuwait wherein the film is banned.
"#TigerZindaHai takes a HUMONGOUS START in UAE-GCC... Thu $ 950,000+ [₹ 6.08 cr]… Since the film is banned in Kuwait, the loss is approx $ 200,000," he wrote on Twitter.
#TigerZindaHai takes a HUMONGOUS START in UAE-GCC... Thu $ 950,000+ [₹ 6.08 cr]… Since the film is banned in Kuwait, the loss is approx $ 200,000.— taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) December 22, 2017
Adarsh also shared the film's opening collection in Australia and New Zealand. "#TigerZindaHai embarks on a MASSIVE START in Australia and New Zealand... AUSTRALIA: Debuts at No 7 position... Fri A$ 203,882 [₹ 1.01 cr]. NEW ZEALAND: Debuts at No 4 position... Fri NZ$ 85,797 [₹ 38.54 lakhs]," he announced.
#TigerZindaHai embarks on a MASSIVE START in Australia and New Zealand...— taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) December 22, 2017
AUSTRALIA: Debuts at No 7 position... Fri A$ 203,882 [₹ 1.01 cr].
NEW ZEALAND: Debuts at No 4 position... Fri NZ$ 85,797 [₹ 38.54 lakhs].@Rentrak
Directed by Ali Abbas Zafar, the action thriller is a sequel to Kabir Khan's 2012 film Ek Tha Tiger and marks the return of Salman and Katrina Kaif onscreen after five years.
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Tiger Zinda Hai Becomes The Second Highest Opener of 2017; Baahubali 2 Leads
- Awadhe Warriors Shock Defending Champions Chennai Smashers in PBL Opener
- Here’s How TVS Apache RR 310 is Manufactured [Video]
- From Anushka To Deepika: Fashion Trends That Celebrities Embraced In 2017
- The British are Turning Bread Into Beer to Fight Food Waste