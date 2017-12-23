#TigerZindaHai takes a HUMONGOUS START in UAE-GCC... Thu $ 950,000+ [₹ 6.08 cr]… Since the film is banned in Kuwait, the loss is approx $ 200,000. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) December 22, 2017

#TigerZindaHai embarks on a MASSIVE START in Australia and New Zealand...

AUSTRALIA: Debuts at No 7 position... Fri A$ 203,882 [₹ 1.01 cr].

NEW ZEALAND: Debuts at No 4 position... Fri NZ$ 85,797 [₹ 38.54 lakhs].@Rentrak — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) December 22, 2017

Bollywood superstar Salman Khan, whose last film Tubelight failed to enthrall the audience, has bounced back stronger than before with his latest release Tiger Zinda Hai.According to trade analyst Taran Adarsh, Salman Khan-starrer has kicked off on a humongous start overseas except for Kuwait wherein the film is banned."#TigerZindaHai takes a HUMONGOUS START in UAE-GCC... Thu $ 950,000+ [₹ 6.08 cr]… Since the film is banned in Kuwait, the loss is approx $ 200,000," he wrote on Twitter.Adarsh also shared the film's opening collection in Australia and New Zealand. "#TigerZindaHai embarks on a MASSIVE START in Australia and New Zealand... AUSTRALIA: Debuts at No 7 position... Fri A$ 203,882 [₹ 1.01 cr]. NEW ZEALAND: Debuts at No 4 position... Fri NZ$ 85,797 [₹ 38.54 lakhs]," he announced.Directed by Ali Abbas Zafar, the action thriller is a sequel to Kabir Khan's 2012 film Ek Tha Tiger and marks the return of Salman and Katrina Kaif onscreen after five years.