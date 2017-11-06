Salman Khan's New Poster Makes Fans Eager For Tiger Zinda Hai Trailer

Salman Khan's fans are eagerly waiting for the trailer release of much-anticipated film Tiger Zinda Hai. While there is still a day remaining to get a glimpse into the world of Tiger and Zoya, post-Ek Tha Tiger, director Ali Abbas Zafar has a shared a mini treat for the fans.Zafar recently shared an image of Salman's Tiger from the film, where Salman can be seen riding a black horse running from black commandoes.Tiger Zinda Hai has Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif coming back together onscreen after five years and will release in theaters on December 22. The trailer of the movie is coming out on November 7 and makers as well as actors have made sure to keep the fans eager by posting photos from the set and from the film in continuous intervals.The film is Salman and Katrina's second big screen outing with Zafar. While the 50-year-old actor worked with the director in the recently released blockbuster Sultan, Katrina and Zafar teamed up in 2011 for Mere Brother Ki Dulhan.