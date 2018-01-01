Tiger Zinda Hai Success Predicted by Paresh Pahuja, Says Paresh Pahuja
Paresh Pahuja, who made his Bollywood debut in 'Tiger Zinda Hai', said he had predicted the success of the Salman Khan film earlier.
Image: Salman Khan official Twitter account
Actor Paresh Pahuja, who made his Bollywood debut with Tiger Zinda Hai, says he predicted the box office success of the Salman Khan-starrer. The film, which released on December 22 last year, minted Rs 206.04 crore in seven days.
"Success of the first film is extremely important for any actor's career, and 'Tiger Zinda Hai' is a blockbuster. I predicted it as it has Salman and (actress) Katrina Kaif together. It is also the sequel to the super-hit film 'Ek Tha Tiger'," Paresh said in a statement.
"Life has changed completely. People recognize me now. Professionally, things have changed big time. My phone hasn't stopped ringing. My dream directors are interested in me. People have voted for me for the Filmfare Best Supporting Role and Best Debut. My speech is already ready," he added.
On his debut with Salman, he said, "He has been my favourite since 'Karan Arjun'. I got to be in the same frame with him in my first film. The feeling was surreal."
