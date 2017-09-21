Tiger Zinda Hai To Wrap Shoot In Two Days: Ali Abbas Zafar
Tiger Zinda Hai Almost set to release and the shooting will be over in two days.
Image: Twitter/ Ali Abbas Zafar
Mumbai Director Ali Abbas Zafar has announced that the shooting of his upcoming film, Tiger Zinda Hai will be complete in two days.
The 37-year-old filmmaker took to Twitter where he revealed that the longest schedule of the Salman Khan-Katrina Kaif starrer in Abu Dhabi is almost through. "Last two days of shoot left @TigerZindaHai @yrf #Team tiger. Longest schedule in #Abudhabi coming to end," wrote Ali.
The director also shared a still silhouette shot from the movie, which probably shows Salman wielding a gun. Apart from the UAE, the film has also been shot in Tyrol, Austria.
The movie, which is the sequel to the 2012 film directed by Kabir Khan, will see Salman and Katrina reprise their roles as spies Tiger and Zoya. Tiger Zinda Hai is set to release on December 22.
The 37-year-old filmmaker took to Twitter where he revealed that the longest schedule of the Salman Khan-Katrina Kaif starrer in Abu Dhabi is almost through. "Last two days of shoot left @TigerZindaHai @yrf #Team tiger. Longest schedule in #Abudhabi coming to end," wrote Ali.
The director also shared a still silhouette shot from the movie, which probably shows Salman wielding a gun. Apart from the UAE, the film has also been shot in Tyrol, Austria.
The movie, which is the sequel to the 2012 film directed by Kabir Khan, will see Salman and Katrina reprise their roles as spies Tiger and Zoya. Tiger Zinda Hai is set to release on December 22.
Video Wall
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Wankhede Stadium Set to Get New Name After Corporates Show Interest
- Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale: Top 10 Offers on Samsung Galaxy Android Smartphones
- Tata Nexon Compact SUV Live Launch: Price, Variants, Features and Specifications
- 10 Best Crime Thrillers That Promise Goosebumps And Excitement
- Rahul Dev Guides You About Battle Ropes Workout