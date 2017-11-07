Ever since Ali Abbas Zafar announced his next venture Tiger Zinda Hai, featuring Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif in key roles, the fans have been excited to get their hands on anything and everything concerning the film. But the wait is now over as the makers decided to unveil the film's trailer today.Both Salman and Katrina play intelligence agents- while Tiger is an Indian agent, Zoya is a Pakistani spy, who travel to five different countries, fighting against the odds to save the nurses who're taken hostage by ISIS in Iraq.As can be seen in the trailer, the film is based on real-life incident wherein 46 nurses were held hostage by ISIS in Iraq in 2014. The film is an extension to the 2012-film Ek Tha Tiger, wherein both Tiger and Zoya set out on a life-threatening joint mission.Quite interestingly, the film has been shot across various destinations in Austria, Greece, Morocco, Abu Dhabi and India. From filming in the cold weather of Austria to the hot climate of Liwa desert in Abu Dhabi- it seems the entire cast and crew have pushed themselves to get the desired results.In a statement, Zafar shared, "Katrina has really pushed herself for the part. She has also gone the extra mile to train in important nuances like aggressive hand-to-hand combat. The action that Katrina has done looks very real onscreen, despite being mounted on a grand scale. It was essential to understand how such agents think and operate. So, we got Katrina to train with real agents, used their expertise and experience. For instance, as intelligence agents, you have to train in a certain way to keep your mental balance in direst situations."The makers, in fact, have been extra regular in sharing behind-the-scene photographs from the sets. Just a day before the trailer release, they shared a photograph of Salman as Tiger riding a black horse.They also shared a small video snippet and wrote, "Never awaken a wounded Tiger. Get ready for #TigerZindaHai Trailer #2DaysForTZHTrailer @BeingSalmanKhan #KatrinaKaif @aliabbaszafar @yrf."Sharing another video featuring Katrina as Zoya, the makers wrote, "Spies & Agents. Espionage & Drama. Get ready for #TigerZindaHai #3DaysForTZHTrailer @BeingSalmanKhan #KatrinaKaif @yrf @aliabbaszafar."The film is slated to release on December 22.