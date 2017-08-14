Tim Roth Wants Quentin Tarantino To Direct Next Bond Film

: Actors Tim Roth, Michael Madsen and Walter Goggins think Quentin Tarantino would be a great choice to direct the next James Bond film.The 56-year-old thinks his Hateful Eight director, who is known for the strong violence in his films, would have the sharpest script, reports www.nydailynews.com.Roth said: "What fun that would be and we would all be lining up for that one... It would also probably be the wittiest Bond ever."While actor Daniel Craig is set to reprise his role as the suave spy for the fifth time with the next movie, Roth would love to be a Bond villain if Tarantino landed the director's job.Speaking at a 25-year anniversary screening of Reservoir Dogs Tim said: "Oh yeah, I would love to do that."Michael Madsen, who appeared in Tarantino's Kill Bill in 2003 and Bond film Die Another Day the following year, also thinks the director would be a great choice.He said: "He would be good. I have got to make friends with Daniel Craig so I can get in it."