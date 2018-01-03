Time's Up Campaign: After MeToo, Hollywood Female Actors Unite For Anti-Harassment Initiative

2017 will go down in the history of Hollywood as the year when female actors opened up about the sexual predators, residing in top-places in the showbiz, deciding the careers of actors on the basis of 'favours'. The entire Harvey Weinstein scandal and the popularity and success of Me Too campaign throughout the world just proved that the time has come for women to stop suffering in silence and call out the wrongdoers. The downfall of Harvey Weinstein, Kevin Spacey and a whole bunch of influential men is a testimony to that.After Me Too, the prominent female actors in Hollywood have united for a Time's Up campaign, encouraging women to stand in solidarity with each other thereby putting an end to discrimination, harassment and sexual abuse. The initiative, which is being called Time's Up, was announced via a full-page advert printed in the New York Times.Hollywood biggies including Emma Watson, Gal Gadot and Jennifer Lopez and many others have shared the letter on their social media accounts urging fans to contribute and support the cause of equality.The Hollywood project is described as a "unified call for change from women in entertainment for women everywhere". The campaign, which is backed by hundreds of female actors including Natalie Portman, Reese Witherspoon, Cate Blanchett, Eva Longoria and Emma Stone, has already raised more than $13m (£9.6m) of its $15m target.Aimed primarily at those who are unable to meet the payments to defend themselves, such as agricultural or factory workers, caretakers and waitresses, the money raised will be used to fund legal support for both female and male victims of sexual harassment at work.Time's Up is backing the movement for women to wear black, in solidarity with those who have been sexually harassed, at Sunday's Golden Globes ceremony.Interestingly, the likes of Meryl Streep, Taylor Swift, JJ Abrams and Viola Davis have joined the list of donors. Other founding members of the group include Naomi Watts, Alyssa Milano, Amy Schumer, Ashley Judd, Blake Lively and Michelle Pfeiffer.