Toilet-Ek Prem Katha Box Office Collection: Akshay Kumar-starrer Mints Over 45 Crore

#ToiletEkPremKatha Fri 13.10 cr, Sat 17.10 cr. Total: ₹ 30.20 cr. India biz... ₹ 48 cr [+/-] weekend on the cards... SUPERB... #TEPK — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) August 13, 2017

has earned over 45 Crores in its first weekend at the Box Office. In the recent times, when even big ticket movies failed to attract the audience to the cinemas, Toilet: Ek Prem Katha has garnered a positive word of mouth and grabbed eyeballs with its reality-inspired storyline.The movie jump-started at the box office on August 11th at 2000 theatres and gathered 11.71 Crores on Day 1. The box office collections hopped a growth of 45% by grossing 17 Crores on Saturday, which is a milestone itself. As per early reports, the movie has grossed 45 Crores after its first Sunday, thereby crossing its 40 Crores budget in its first weekend itself.Akshay Kumar’s impeccable acting skills guided by a strong plot, the film brings forth the open defecation issue in India where women in rural areas are asked to cover their faces under a veil but are left with no option with open defecation in surroundings.The movie revolves around Keshav (Akshay Kumar) - the protagonist and his newly-wed bride Jaya (Bhumi Pednekar) who leaves his house on Day 1 of their marriage after she figures out that there is no Toilet in his house. Keshav is determined to win his lady love and bring her back home after constructing a toilet. However, he has to take a strong stand against men in the house who feel otherwise.With Independence Day holiday, the movie goers will have all the reasons to make the most of Toilet:Ek Prem Katha. As per industry experts, the movie is set to cross box office collection of 75-80 Crores within its first week itself.