Toilet: Ek Prem Katha, Akshay Kumar’s satirical-comedy has got a positive response from critics backed by a decent footfall on its first day at the box office. After a slow start in the morning shows, the movie picked up in the evening grossing around 12 Crores on day 1.The film has scored a 6th highest opening after Baahubali 2, Tubelight, Raees, Harry Met Sejal and Akshay’s last - Jolly LLB-2. These movies crossed the 10 crores net on their opening day. While the response in metro multiplexes was lukewarm, the movie saw 70 percent occupancy in non-metro cities wherein the subject of open defecation is more relatable.Toilet - Ek Prem Katha released in over 3000 screens in India and 59o plus screens overseas. The film has garnered a good word of mouth so far and is expected to grow in numbers with the extended Independence day weekend.Considering that there’s no big release in the next two weeks, the film can easily balance out its 40 crores budget in the first week itself and go on to reach 60-70 crores by next weekend. Also as Shah Rukh Khan-Anushka Sharma's starrer Jab Harry Met Sejal has had its run at the box office with 1.75 crore box office collection on day 7 and is struggling to attract viewers, the grass looks greener for Akshay's outing.The film has been sold for 67 crores (53 crores + GST) to Viacom which is said to be highest sold Indian theatrical rights for an Akshay Kumar-starrer so far.In fact, the film has had a better opening and reach than Jolly LLB – 2 and is expected to cross its success.