Happiness is..having a vision & watching it slowly turning into reality,though still a long way to go.This #DirectDilSe is dedicated 2 u all pic.twitter.com/Zr13cBsQ0O — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) August 15, 2017

Coincidentally shooting 2day in the same country v got our freedom from & its sucha liberating feeling,Happy I-Day.Pls don't try this @ home pic.twitter.com/VxGr98AhYa — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) August 15, 2017

Basking in the success of Toilet Ek Prem Katha, Akshay Kumar sent a Thank You Video Message from London to all fellow Indians who whether supported his movie or criticized it or said that he just propagated government’s agenda and to those ‘Jinhone Soch Badli aur Shoch Apnaya’. In his thank you message, Akshay said that eight months back a report said that there were 54% Indians who defecate in open surroundings and in just eight month’s time this number has come down to 34%. Kumar further added, that we need to work on this mission until we reach 0% mark for open defecation in India.“Coincidentally shooting 2day in the same country v got our freedom from & its sucha liberating feeling,Happy I-Day.Pls don't try this @ home” captioned Akshay.Akshay also thanked Hrithik Roshan for his support for the movie and asked viewers that those who have watched the movie know why and those who haven’t can watch the movie to know why.Akshay thanked all his fans for giving so much love to Toilet Ek Prem Katha in which he had presented this large issue in a fun way however he will not stop raising this issue even though the film is out now and has garnered unprecedented success at the box office.Toilet Ek Prem Katha has earned a whopping 89.45 crores in just five days of its release and the ripples of success have just started with 19 crores earned yesterday i.e. August 15 2017 when Indians celebrated 70th Independence day of the nation.Akshay later posted another video on twitter where he said that he’s happy to be in the country from which India attained Independence 70 years ago. “Coincidentally shooting 2day in the same country v got our freedom from & its sucha liberating feeling,Happy I-Day.Pls don't try this @ home” tweeted Kumar.