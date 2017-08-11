Toilet-Ek Prem Katha Movie Review: Not Preachy, But Impactful

Occasionally comes a film that has been successful in pushing the limits and tackling real issues in real time. Interestingly, Akshay Kumar-Bhumi Pednekar starrer Toilet: Ek Prem Katha has been one such project that has managed to create huge buzz not because of the publicity gimmicks, but due to its strong message. For the unversed, PM Narendra Modi had lauded the film’s trailer as ‘good effort’ because it not just creates awareness about the risks of defecating in open, but also the highlights the need to build a toilet at home.Directed by Shree Narayan Singh, the film – which also features Sana Khan, Anupam Kher, Satyajeet Dubey, Sachin Khedekar, Divyendu Sharma in key roles - comes across as a socially conscious, topical and most progressive project of the year so far.Will the film that is set in the two villages near Mathura find takers? Will its focus on the poor state of sanitation facilities in India’s rural areas make people think differently? Will the taboo subject become the key topic of discussion in India? Will Toilet: Ek Prem Katha prove that cinema is indeed an agent of social reform? Divya Pal of News18.com is inside the theater to get you all answers.