It's political engagement with the public like never before. We never had a movie set around the Adhaar card or NREGA, did we? Not yet anyway.Inspired by a 2012 news story about a new bride who runs away from her husband's home when she discovers it is sans toilet, and totally not influenced by the present administration's Swachh Bharat initiative, Toilet - Ek Prem Katha stars Akshay Kumar as the hapless groom who prefers the open air to ceramic constructs.After losing his lady love, our hero decides to brave the path of progress instead of the elements and construct a water closet in order to woo back his wife. It is a story not without a sense of romance and just the sort of je na sai quoi so typical to India.The soundtrack stays pretty true to its essentially rural setting, eschewing electronica and dubstep for desi beats, as it were.The journey to Bharat starts from the very first track, which finds inspiration on the back of every other vehicle on country roads - to wit, Hans Mat Pagli.... Nahin toh pyar ho jayega, a phrase so common that my Google autocomplete finished this sentence. Sonu Nigam lilts his usual lilt to a gentle, unassuming tune that's destined for extended airplay.Despite its acrimonious title Bakheda is more ditty than dirge, traversing the twisted paths of love. If you ever needed reminding that all is fair in love and war, this is probably not your song. What Sunidhi Chauhan and Sukhwinder Singh do remind you is that, in the end, love finds its way.And here comes the charge of the Chandrawanshis. Like the second part of a fantasy novel by Amish or a western imitation of kind of-sort of Vaishnavism, this number is all about Krishna and Radhe-Radhe. And a nice tune it'll make for future Kavariyas to walk to (we really hope you see where we're going with this).No train in the tunnel jokes, please. This is actually a lovely song, despite the questionable "train whistle" chorus. The vocals are spot on with Parampara Kumar and Sachet Tandon showcasing some fantastic talent and the music, apart from the chorus, perfectly capturing the motif of a train journey, aka the slap of the train against the track.Akshay Kumar sang it, you've heard it, it's reasonably catchy. You'll listen to it anyway. 'Nuff said