Toilet-Ek Prem Katha, Omerta: 10 Interesting Film Titles Which Are Too Hard To Ignore
Here's a list of some noteworthy names of Bollywood films we've come across in the recent past.
Some of Bollywood's film titles force us to think as to what went in the mind of its makers when they decided to come up with such unique names. Sometimes they are not even related to the film and if by any chance they are, they will leave your imagination running wild!
We have seen everything from Aunty No. 1 to Coolie No. 1 and Biwi No.1 to Anari No. 1. But it now seems Bollywood is past that crazy phase of the 90s where every title would be accompanied by the No. 1 tag. With every passing day, the makers are getting creative with the film titles. Nothing takes the cake like their titles.
Here's a list of some noteworthy names of Bollywood films we've come across in the recent past.
Toilet: Ek Prem Katha
Ever since the title of Akshay Kumar’s film was announced, the spotlight was thrown directly on the title, Toilet: Ek Prem Katha, and since then, the film has managed to make constant news for its title.
Credit: @Toilet - Ek Prem Katha
Haramkhor
Haramkhor, a title that made people raise their eyebrows. The director named his film Haraamkhor, a highly pejorative term, that probably refers to the mindset of the characters in the film.
Credit: @Shweta Tripathi
Trapped
The title Trapped is notable but it gives away the plot of the movie. Trapped centres on one man’s fight for survival. Driving this one-man show is a terrific Rajkummar Rao, who allows the film to solely feed on his character’s despair.
Credit: @Raj Kummar Rao
Anarkali of Aarah
You can't guess the plot of the film Anarkali of Aarah by its title. Hailing from Arah in Bihar, Anarkali (Swara Bhaskar) is an erotic folk dancer but the film is a story about the Anarkali, who fights to uphold her right to dignity.
Credit: @Swara Bhasker
Bareilly Ki Barfi
With a title like Bareilly Ki Barfi, it seems we are in for some sweet treat. The film will release on August 18 and ever since it was announced, it has been intriguing fans.
Credit: @Ayushmann Khurrana
A Death in the Gunj
By reading the title A Death In The Gunj, you know there's a death coming even though everyone might look at peace in the beginning. Set in McCluskiegunj, when you sense a certain discomfort while a group of happy-go-lucky anglo-Indians go about dancing and drinking mahua, you know something is in the air.
Credit: @Konkona Sensharma
Tubelight
Tubelight is set during the time of the 1962 Sino-Indian war. But who could've guessed it by its title? Apparently, the film revolves around the life of Laxman (Salman Khan) who is also referred to as Tubelight for its antics.
Credit: @Salman Khan
Lipstick Under My Burka
The title of the much controversial film of this year Lipstick Under My Burkha is a metaphorical phrase that refers to the idea that it is impossible for the society to kill women’s passion and dreams. While lipstick in the title, denotes a certain form of rebellion, Burkha probably points out to the veiled dreams.
Credit: @Aahana Kumra
Kaalakaandi
Saif Ali Khan’s Kaalakaandi has been the talk of the town since its inception. From underworld dons to hopeless lovers, the film looks like it's a bit of everything. Kaalakaandi in Hindi means Gadbad Ho Gayi.
Omerta
In the first look of Omerta, Rajkummar Rao can be seen giving an intense glare while donning spectacles and sporting a beard. All other details about the film have been kept under wraps but by the literal meaning of the title Omerta, it can be guessed the movie will belong to the crime genre.
We have seen everything from Aunty No. 1 to Coolie No. 1 and Biwi No.1 to Anari No. 1. But it now seems Bollywood is past that crazy phase of the 90s where every title would be accompanied by the No. 1 tag. With every passing day, the makers are getting creative with the film titles. Nothing takes the cake like their titles.
Here's a list of some noteworthy names of Bollywood films we've come across in the recent past.
Toilet: Ek Prem Katha
Ever since the title of Akshay Kumar’s film was announced, the spotlight was thrown directly on the title, Toilet: Ek Prem Katha, and since then, the film has managed to make constant news for its title.
Credit: @Toilet - Ek Prem Katha
Haramkhor
Haramkhor, a title that made people raise their eyebrows. The director named his film Haraamkhor, a highly pejorative term, that probably refers to the mindset of the characters in the film.
Credit: @Shweta Tripathi
Trapped
The title Trapped is notable but it gives away the plot of the movie. Trapped centres on one man’s fight for survival. Driving this one-man show is a terrific Rajkummar Rao, who allows the film to solely feed on his character’s despair.
Credit: @Raj Kummar Rao
Anarkali of Aarah
You can't guess the plot of the film Anarkali of Aarah by its title. Hailing from Arah in Bihar, Anarkali (Swara Bhaskar) is an erotic folk dancer but the film is a story about the Anarkali, who fights to uphold her right to dignity.
Credit: @Swara Bhasker
Bareilly Ki Barfi
With a title like Bareilly Ki Barfi, it seems we are in for some sweet treat. The film will release on August 18 and ever since it was announced, it has been intriguing fans.
Credit: @Ayushmann Khurrana
A Death in the Gunj
By reading the title A Death In The Gunj, you know there's a death coming even though everyone might look at peace in the beginning. Set in McCluskiegunj, when you sense a certain discomfort while a group of happy-go-lucky anglo-Indians go about dancing and drinking mahua, you know something is in the air.
Credit: @Konkona Sensharma
Tubelight
Tubelight is set during the time of the 1962 Sino-Indian war. But who could've guessed it by its title? Apparently, the film revolves around the life of Laxman (Salman Khan) who is also referred to as Tubelight for its antics.
Credit: @Salman Khan
Lipstick Under My Burka
The title of the much controversial film of this year Lipstick Under My Burkha is a metaphorical phrase that refers to the idea that it is impossible for the society to kill women’s passion and dreams. While lipstick in the title, denotes a certain form of rebellion, Burkha probably points out to the veiled dreams.
Credit: @Aahana Kumra
Kaalakaandi
Saif Ali Khan’s Kaalakaandi has been the talk of the town since its inception. From underworld dons to hopeless lovers, the film looks like it's a bit of everything. Kaalakaandi in Hindi means Gadbad Ho Gayi.
Omerta
In the first look of Omerta, Rajkummar Rao can be seen giving an intense glare while donning spectacles and sporting a beard. All other details about the film have been kept under wraps but by the literal meaning of the title Omerta, it can be guessed the movie will belong to the crime genre.
On his birthday a picture from @RajkummarRao's look test in our latest and most radical collaboration yet - OMERTA pic.twitter.com/1H9IBe1t4l— Hansal Mehta (@mehtahansal) August 31, 2016
Video Wall
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Prasoon Joshi As CBFC Chief: Achhe Din Soon For Indian Film Industry?
- Independence Day 2017: Top 5 Scooters That Charted Their Way Into India’s History
- Ola's New Campaign Encourages People to Share a Cab, Make a Connection
- Lipstick Under My Burkha to Fire: 5 Films That Went Against The 'Sanskaari' CBFC
- I Fail To Comprehend Intolerant India, Says Pranab Mukherjee