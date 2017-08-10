Toilet-Ek Prem Katha To Padman: Films That Intend To Clean The Society
Here is the list of Indian movies which are much more than just entertainment, movies that can lead to a bigger social impact.
Image: Youtube/ A still from Toilet: Ek Prem Katha.
When it comes to learning through entertainment, movies become the most reliable source. On weekends, millions pack theatres to catch the latest release. But a good film does more than entertaining or fill seats at the cinema. It has the power to awaken our vision, and change the way we see things
A film, it turns out, is an ideal catalyst for the change.
Bollywood has often talked about subjects like sex, HIV, sexual violence and other sensitive topics. Now, filmmakers are addressing issues like sanitation, hygiene and menstrual hygiene. The new movement is seen as a spearhead of a new genre of Indian movies that attempts to tackle issues more subtly and sensibly than the current crop of blockbusters.
Here is the list of Indian movies which are much more than just entertainment; movies that can lead to a bigger social impact-
1. Toilet: Ek Prem Katha
Toilet: Ek Prem Katha, which stars Akshay Kumar, is based on the subject of sanitation and the need to have a toilet in every household in order to reduce health issues among women and children. Even today in many rural areas, there are so many houses that don’t have toilets and it’s an important subject.
The film deals with the problem of sanitation and how rural India ignores to identify it as a problem. Toilet: Ek Prem Katha is all about educating people and bringing out the hidden truth about people who are unaware and get influenced by these kinds of topics.
This film is taking the Swachh Bharat Abhiyaan campaign forward. The film also deals with problems faced by the women and corruption in the government agencies.
2. Phullu
Menstruation is not an illness and access to menstrual hygiene is a must for every woman — the message in Phullu is flattering indeed.
The first look of Phullu was an undaunted move. The poster of Phullu had sanitary pads all over it with the term ‘thank you’ written on them in different languages. It is a social drama about a man who makes sanitary pads for the women in his village, and beyond, at affordable prices so that they won't suffer.
With not many films on this social messages, Phullu was a bold move. Kudos to director Abhishek Saxena for dealing with an untold subject.
3. Padman
Padman is another movie which fearlessly talks about a taboo subject, which needs attention in our country -Mensuration.
It is based on the idea of spreading knowledge about sanitary napkins and menstruation among the villagers and women, and is a biopic based on the life of Arunachalam Muruganantham, who is famously known as ‘menstruation man’.
Padman is starring Akshay Kumar and we are sure he has given every of his last blood, sweat and tear. Plus, the attachment of big names like Kumar, Sonam Kapoor and R Balki, the film is surely going to bring positive attention and publicity, starting a discussion on the subject.
Credit: @Twinkle Khanna
4. Shubh Mangal Saavdhan
Ayushmann Khurrana has already won hearts with his role in Vicky Donor when he essayed the role of a sperm donor in his debut film. Now he is back with Shubh Mangal Saavdhan that will be an eye-opener for many. Opposite from Vicky Donor, this time Ayushmann is dealing with erectile dysfunction (impotence), a not-much-discussed subject, however with a dash of humour.
This is a subject which doesn't come up in a person's day-to-day conversation. But it needs some light to be thrown upon it. People are not comfortable in talking about erectile dysfunction.
Let's hope Shubh Mangal Saavdhan will break the ice.
Also, Ayushmann Khurrana and Bhumi Pednekar will be seen together again after Dum Laga Ke Haisha. They created magic with their chemistry in one of the most the unique rom-com in Bollywood. Now they are all set to spell magic again in their upcoming film Shubh Mangal Saavdhan presented by Aanand L Rai.
5. Poster Boys
In Poster Boys, the trio 'accidentally' becomes the poster boys of a vasectomy advertisement.
The movie is about how the advertisement affects their personal and social relationships and the entire story revolves around how the trio get rid of their Poster Boys image. The movie will make the audience go on a laughter ride while talking about a subject which is rarely exhibited in any movie before.
Poster Boys stars Sunny Deol, Bobby Deol, and Shreyas in pivotal roles.
Inspired by a real life incident about three coolies who found their pictures on a vasectomy poster, Poster Boys is scheduled to release on September 8, 2017.
