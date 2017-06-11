Toilet-Ek Prem Katha Trailer Sets The Message Straight Without Being Preachy

The much-anticipated trailer of Akshay Kumar-starrer Toilet Ek Prem Katha is out and it gives out a great message without really being preachy. With a perfect dose of humour, drama, and romance, the film deals with a basic problem of sanitation and how rural India ignores to identify it as a problem.

The story is of Keshav who is a manglik and wants to get married. His upper-class 'Pandit' father gets him married to a buffalo while the son eyes a smart and aware girl from his locality named Jaya. In a typical Bollywood style after a bit of chasing and romance, both get married and only then Jaya finds out that there isn't any toilet at her in-law's place.

And that's when the focus shifts on the message of the film, that is, the problems and humiliation faced by women face due to open defecation. The film brilliantly deals with the mentality that stops even the rich in rural India to build a toilet.

Toilet-Ek Prem Katha is made to spread sanitary awareness, with emphasis on curbing open defecation in rural India and the trailer sets the message straight. Apart from dealing with the sanitation problem, other noteworthy things in the trailer are the glimpses of corruption, villagers' superstitions and Bhoomi's strong female character, Jaya.

Directed by Shree Narayan Singh, the film also stars Divyendu Sharma, Sudhir Pandey, Shubha Khote and Anupam Kher. How much will the film be able to pass on the message? Wait till August 11 to find out the answers.