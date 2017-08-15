GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
Tom Cruise Injured During Mission Impossible 6 Stunt

Tom Cruise was injured during a stunt on the set of his upcoming film Mission Impossible 6.

IANS

Updated:August 15, 2017, 7:01 AM IST
A still from The Mummy trailer. (Youtube/Universal Pictures)
London: Hollywood star Tom Cruise was injured during a building-jumping stunt on the set of his upcoming film Mission Impossible 6

The 55-year-old actor was here on Sunday when he attempted to leap from a rigging onto a building but he fell short of the mark and hit the building, reports tmz.com.

In a video, one can see Cruise limp away and then collapse. He then limps back to the edge of the building and is pulled away by crew members on the safety team.
