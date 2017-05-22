X
Tom Cruise Says The Mummy Will Be 'Full Of Adventure'
Tom showed off his age-defying look on the red carpet.
London: Tom Cruise has promised fans that his upcoming action adventure horror The Mummy will be "intense".
Speaking at a live-streamed launch event here, the 54-year-old star said the film was "full of adventure, and also very funny, we're really playing with a lot of tones", reported Digital Spy.
The cast also joked about how working with Cruise meant "stunts, stunts, stunts" and how they are lucky to be alive.
Russell Crowe, who will appear in the movie as Dr Jekyll, could not attend the event.
The Mummy will be released on June 9 in the UK and the US.
First Published: May 22, 2017, 11:30 AM IST
