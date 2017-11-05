GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
Tom Hiddleston Spotted Filming Avengers: Infinity War

The speculation arose as Hiddleston's character was seen being restrained by a device over his mouth.

IANS

Updated:November 5, 2017, 10:22 AM IST
(Photo: Reuters)
Los Angeles: Hollywood actor Tom Hiddleston will be reprising his role as Loki in Avengers 4. He was spotted filming a scene of the upcoming movie.

Fellow Avengers 4 actors Chris Hemsworth and Robert Downey Jr. were seen alongside him, reports aceshowbiz.com.

The images of the shoot which spread online led fans to speculate that the stars were filming a flashback scene. The speculation arose as Hiddleston's character was seen being restrained by a device over his mouth. They might be recreating the ending of The Avengers, where Loki lost to the superheroes.

Fans were more convinced as Hemsworth was seen sporting long hair despite his character cutting his blond locks in Thor: Ragnarok. Not only that, but Hemsworth was also seen chatting with Downey Jr., who rocked a black-and-gold Sabbath shirt.

Avengers 4 will hit the screen on May 3, 2019.

