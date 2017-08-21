Tom Holland Once Considered Doing Stand-up Comedy
Actor Tom Holland reveals that he once considered becoming a stand-up comedian like his father Dominic Holland.
Actor Tom Holland poses like Spider-Man during CinemaCon 2016 An Evening with Sony Pictures Entertainment: Celebrating the Summer of 2016 and Beyond at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace during CinemaCon, the official convention of the National Association of Theatre Owners, on April 12, 2016 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Image: Getty Images)
London: Actor Tom Holland said the idea of pursuing comedy as a career did cross his mind as he liked seeing people happy when they saw him on the stage.
The 20-year-old actor recalled coming offstage after promoting one of his films and ringing his father, Dominic Holland, who is a stand-up comic, to say he wanted to try a hand at comedy, reported The Guardian.
"Obviously the movie is something I know every single part of, it's very easy for me to talk about. And in these events, everything I say people laugh at because they're there to see you, they're happy to see you. Everything you say is funny.
"I remember coming offstage and (thinking), wow, I am hilarious. I rang Dad up and was like, Dad, listen, I'm doing these shows and I'm killing it. I'm really thinking stand-up is something I could do," Holland said.
His father then asked the Spider Man: The Homecoming star to imagine telling a joke to a room where no one laughs.
To this Holland added, "And I was like, Oh, that doesn't sound like something I want to do..."
