Tom Holland Once Considered Doing Stand-up Comedy

Actor Tom Holland said the idea of pursuing comedy as a career did cross his mind as he liked seeing people happy when they saw him on the stage.The 20-year-old actor recalled coming offstage after promoting one of his films and ringing his father, Dominic Holland, who is a stand-up comic, to say he wanted to try a hand at comedy, reported The Guardian."Obviously the movie is something I know every single part of, it's very easy for me to talk about. And in these events, everything I say people laugh at because they're there to see you, they're happy to see you. Everything you say is funny."I remember coming offstage and (thinking), wow, I am hilarious. I rang Dad up and was like, Dad, listen, I'm doing these shows and I'm killing it. I'm really thinking stand-up is something I could do," Holland said.His father then asked the Spider Man: The Homecoming star to imagine telling a joke to a room where no one laughs.To this Holland added, "And I was like, Oh, that doesn't sound like something I want to do..."