Toni Collette Joins BBC and Netflix's New Show Wanderlust
The 45-year-old actress will play the role of Joy Richards on the show, which is being produced jointly by Netflix and BBC, according to The Hollywood Reporter.
Toni Collette image courtesy Twitter
Los Angeles: Actor Toni Collette will star in a new TV series Wanderlust. The 45-year-old actor will play the role of Joy Richards on the show, which is being produced jointly by Netflix and BBC, according to The Hollywood Reporter.
The six-part show will be helmed by Luke Snellin, and Nick Payne will write the script.
The story follows a therapist as she attempts to keep the spark with her husband alive after an accident. The show also features Steven Mackintosh, Zawe Ashton and Royce Pierreson.
"I am honored and thrilled to work with Nick Payne's wonderful words on Wanderlust," said Collette in a statement.
"It is an authentic and revolutionary story about relationships, sex, love and all the things we really care about. I could not be more excited," she added
