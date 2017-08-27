Tony Gilroy to Write a Thriller for Warner Bros

Bourne series director Tony Gilroy is in negotiations to write and possibly direct an untitled thriller for Warner Bros.Harry Potter producer David Heyman will back the project, reported Variety.If the deal gets finalised, it will be Gilroy's first directorial since the 2012 film The Bourne Legacy, starring Jeremy Renner.The project, formerly called Methuselah, has been in the works since 2009 at Warner Bros and had actor Tom Cruise attached at one point.The story follows a man who lives for hundreds of years and has used his time to develop an incredible set of survival skills.