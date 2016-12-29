»
Tribute: Rajesh Khanna Mosaic Made of 1500 Images From His Films

Soumyadip Choudhury | News18.com @soumyadip

First published: December 29, 2016, 4:16 PM IST | Updated: 2 days ago
He was arguably Hindi cinema's first superstar who evoked a kind of fan frenzy never witnessed before. Rajesh Khanna died at 69 on Wednesday at his Mumbai residence leaving behind a string of superhit films that were often characterised by their timeless music. He acted in over 150 films and as a tribute to Kaka, we have put together a Rajesh Khanna mosaic made up of 1500 images from different Rajesh Khanna films.

Click/tap on the image or use the controls on the top left to explore.

