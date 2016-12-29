Tribute: Rajesh Khanna Mosaic Made of 1500 Images From His Films
He was arguably Hindi cinema's first superstar who evoked a kind of fan frenzy never witnessed before. Rajesh Khanna died at 69 on Wednesday at his Mumbai residence leaving behind a string of superhit films that were often characterised by their timeless music. He acted in over 150 films and as a tribute to Kaka, we have put together a Rajesh Khanna mosaic made up of 1500 images from different Rajesh Khanna films.
Click/tap on the image or use the controls on the top left to explore.
Recommended For You
- First LookShahid Kapoor Gives a Glimpse of His Daughter Misha On New Year's Eve
- BEST of 2016Year Ender 2016: Top 5 Flagship Smartphones of 2016
- LookbackKriti to Taandav: Short Films That Made a Mark in 2016
- knockout!Ronda Rousey Loses UFC Title Fight to Amanda Nunes in 48 Seconds
- lynnsanityChris Lynn's Hurricane Six Blows Away Hobart in Big Bash