Tribute: Rajesh Khanna Mosaic Made of 1500 Images From His Films

He was arguably Hindi cinema's first superstar who evoked a kind of fan frenzy never witnessed before. Rajesh Khanna died at 69 on Wednesday at his Mumbai residence leaving behind a string of superhit films that were often characterised by their timeless music. He acted in over 150 films and as a tribute to Kaka, we have put together a Rajesh Khanna mosaic made up of 1500 images from different Rajesh Khanna films.

Click/tap on the image or use the controls on the top left to explore.