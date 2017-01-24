Tridha Choudhury To Play Lead In Vikram Bhatt's Spotlight

Mumbai: Bengali actress Tridha Choudhury has bagged the lead role in Vikram Bhatt's soon to be launched show Spotlight.

The actress, who recently starred on the TV show Dahleez, will play the role of a small town girl from the hills who overcomes odds to become a big Bollywood star but is unlucky in her quest to find true love.

"A stint in regional movies, a successful TV show and now making my debut in a Vikram Bhatt show... It's going to be a new experience for me and I am super excited," Tridha said in a statement.

Spotlight, penned by Bhatt, is the story of a small town girl's meteoric rise to becoming the reigning 'Queen' of the Hindi film industry, who lives life on her own terms.

"There are two sides to the world of Bollywood, one which is glitzy and glamorous, something which the audience sees. There is also a dark side to it, one that is filled with struggle and personal strife.

"'Spotlight' tries to give the audience an insight into this reality, besides the emotional challenges faced by stars who are in the media and public eye," Bhatt said.

The show is directed by Suhail Tatari and will be part of the 'Viu Originals' line-up. The show also stars Arif Zakaria, Sid Makkar, Krunal Pandit and Rajesh Khera.

Co-produced by Viu, Bhatt and Culture Machine, the show is set to be launched next month on Vuclip's OTT video-on -demand service Viu.