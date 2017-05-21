Tried to Break Preconceived Notion About Bihar With Half Girlfriend: Arjun Kapoor

Mumbai: Actor Arjun Kapoor, who plays the role of a Bihari boy named Madhav Jha in his latest release Half Girlfriend, says through this film the makers have tried to break all the preconceived notions about Bihar and its people.

"Through this film, we have tried to break preconceived notion about Bihar. We always wanted to make sure that people should look at Bihar from real point of view because in many films, we see that gangster, politicians, IAS, IPS hail from Bihar, but we haven't seen a solo romantic hero who hailed from Bihar in recent times." Arjun said here on Friday.

"So, it was important that the character I am playing should speak and behave in same way. When we were shooting for the film people kindly supported us and it is always nice to see when people shower their love upon us," Arjun added.

Directed by Mohit Suri, Half Girlfriend is an adaptation of author Chetan Bhagat's novel of the same name.

This was the second time when Arjun and Bhagat collaborated for a project after Two States.

"I am happy that after our successful collaboration in ‘Two States', we are again coming up with this film. It's always nice when you get good material to work as an actor.

"I am very happy and delighted that it's a book which is loved by so many people and now we have put it out on big screen for many people. It's our effort to do justice with the material and create something with our imagination and visualisation," Arjun said.

Talking about the preparations for his role, Arjun said: "There is an emotional scene in the film where I had to express myself, so to get the feel of the character, I had two tequila shots on an empty stomach in the morning because I wanted to feel and express that madness".