Triple Talaq Should be Legally Banned: Javed Akhtar

IANS

Updated: May 23, 2017, 4:56 PM IST
Triple Talaq Should be Legally Banned: Javed Akhtar
Image: Yogen Shah

Mumbai: Popular lyricist-screenwriter Javed Akhtar has lent his support for ending triple talaq, saying the instant divorce practice should be legally banned and declared a "cognizable offence".

Akhtar tweeted on Tuesday: "AIMPLB (All India Muslim Personal Law Board) cannot be trusted. They are just trying to get off the hook. Three divorces should be legally banned and declared a cognizable offence."

His tweet comes a day after the AIMPLB told the Supreme Court that it will tell Qazis to "advise" the bridegroom and bride during nikah to do away with the provision of triple talaq as it was undesirable in Shariat.

Last year too, Akhtar had condemned the AIMPLB for justifying the instant divorce system.

First Published: May 23, 2017, 4:56 PM IST
