Trolled for Criticising Mammootty’s Kasaba, Parvathy Files Police Complaint Against Cyberbullies

Award-winning actor Parvathy on Tuesday lodged a police complaint against online trolls after she was bullied on social media for commenting against some dialogues in top actor Mammootty’s film.The Qarib Qarib Singlle actress had recently called the dialogues in Kasaba ‘misogynistic’. She was viciously trolled and abused on various online platforms by the veteran actor’s fans.According to police, a case has been registered under sections 507 (criminal intimidation by anonymous communication), 509 (insulting modesty of women with word, act or gesture) of the Indian Penal Code and section 67 of the IT act by the Ernakulam South Police.“She forwarded a complaint to me...and investigation has commenced on this,” IG Manoj Abraham, nodal officer, Cyberdome, said.At an open forum organised on the sidelines of the recently held International Film Festival of Kerala, she voiced her opinion against glorifying misogyny on screen and expressed concern about the absence of women perspective in cinema. To prove her point, Parvathy said she had recently watched Kasaba.Though she did not mention the actor’s name, she said the film had disappointed her as it featured a great actor mouthing “misogynistic dialogues”. She had also said such kind of dialogues from a superstar would give a wrong impression to people.Condemning the online attacks, Finance Minister Thomas Isaac had tweeted that they were deplorable and praised Parvathy for making Kerala proud by winning the best actress award at IFFI.Known for her variety of roles in various languages including Malayalam, Tamil and Hindi, Parvathy bagged the ’Best Actress’ award in the recently concluded International Film Festival of India. She has also secured the Kerala State Film Award for Best Actress.