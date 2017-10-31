Trollers Take a Dig at Nia Sharma For Sporting Violet Lips, Call her 'Transgender', 'Teen Porn'

Just the way you won’t like! pic.twitter.com/h8P4nvs8f5 — NIA SHARMA (@Theniasharma) October 30, 2017

After receiving flak for her bold photoshoot earlier, TV star Nia Sharma has once again come under scrutiny for her appearance. The actress, who is popular for her unconventional fashion choices, recently sported violet lips for a Halloween bash. In the pictures shared by Nia on her social media accounts, she looks smoking hot in a plain white shirt which she paired with hot pants. But what grabbed everyone's attention was Nia's lip colour. While some compared her look to Aishwarya Rai when the film star wore lavender-blue lipstick during Sarbjit premiere at Cannes film festival last year, others simply slammed her saying she is "best for teen porn".However, Nia seems to be unaffected by trolls as she shared a smiling photo of her in the same look and tweeted, "Just the way you won't like."